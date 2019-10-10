A judge on Thursday ordered a Joplin man to stand trial on a felony domestic assault charge after a preliminary hearing at which his ex-girlfriend testified that he choked her and beat her to the point she lost consciousness twice during a domestic dispute Feb. 17.
Associate Judge Joe Hensley decided at the conclusion of the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court that there was probable-cause for John A. McGonigle to stand trial on a count of second-degree domestic assault. The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Nov. 4.
Angie Johnson testified at the hearing that she had been in a relationship with McGonigle for a little less than a year when they got into an argument over a song he was writing that he at first wanted her to sing the chorus on. She said she told him she did not have the voice for it and he told her then he would have another woman they knew sing it in what she thought might have been an effort to make her jealous.
According to her testimony, an argument ensued during which he started screaming in pain in their kitchen about a scratch on his face that he claimed she inflicted but she doubts she did.
"Honestly, I believe it was self-inflicted," she said.
He was yelling: "Why did you do this to me?" Johnson said.
She said she went outside to smoke a cigarette, and he followed her out, pushed her down in some mud and dragged her back inside by her hair. She tried to get away from him in a bedroom, but he followed her and started hitting her with his elbow and knocked her unconscious, she told the court.
When she came to, she heard her young son asking him what he was doing to his mother, and McGonigle ushered the boy back to his room before resuming the assault on her. She said she lost consciousness a second time and the next thing she could recall was the defendant pouring rubbing alcohol and other liquids from their bathroom all over her hair and her clothes.
She managed to make it out of the bedroom to the kitchen, where he began picking up a variety of objects, including a toaster, plates and a coffee pot, and hurling them at her. Some of them struck her before he suddenly stopped, she said.
"I think he finally realized what he was doing, maybe, and asked where the keys were to his car," she said.
When he went looking for them in a bedroom, she fled out of the residence to a neighbor's place and had the police called, she told the court.
