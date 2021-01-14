A judge has ordered a 22-year-old defendant to stand trial on drunken driving and child endangerment charges stemming from an attempted traffic stop and vehicle pursuit Sept. 5 west of Joplin.
Joplin resident Nygel C. Young waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Jasper County Circuit Court on felony counts of driving while intoxicated, first-degree child endangerment and resisting arrest. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set Young's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Feb. 22.
The charges pertain to an incident Sept. 5 when a Jasper County sheriff's deputy attempted to stop a pickup truck that was northbound on Black Cat Road at a high speed, straying across the centerline and failed to come to a complete stop at the intersection with Belle Center Road, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
The driver purportedly failed to stop when the deputy activated his lights until the truck came upon another northbound vehicle on the road and finally slowed and pulled to the side.
Young, who was driving, allegedly smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and was unable to perform field sobriety tests adequately, according to the affidavit. A breath test showed a blood alcohol content of 0.138%, well above the legal threshold of 0.08% for driving in Missouri, according to the the affidavit. The document states that Young, who has two prior convictions for driving while intoxicated, happened to have a juvenile riding in the uncovered bed of the truck on this latest occasion.
