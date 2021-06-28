NEOSHO, Mo. — A Joplin man waived a preliminary hearing Monday on a charge that he caused the death of a friend in a drunken driving accident Sept. 28 south of Joplin.
Troy D. Key, 33, waived the hearing in Newton County Circuit Court on a charge of driving while intoxicated resulting in the death of another. Judge Christine Rhoades set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Aug. 3.
Key is charged with being the driver of a vehicle that ran off Reinmiller Road near Birch Road and rolled. Passenger Jose Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Key initially told the state trooper who responded to the crash that Gonzalez had been driving and that he had to crawl over Gonzalez to get out of the vehicle. The trooper's suspicions about his account were raised when he learned that the vehicle had come to rest on the driver's side door and that paramedics had to push the vehicle over onto its top to remove Gonzalez, according to the affidavit.
The trooper noted a strong odor of intoxicants on Key, who purportedly acknowledged having consumed eight or nine beers and that both of them had been drinking while the vehicle was in motion.
The affidavit says the trooper concluded that Key had actually been driving when Key purportedly changed his account as to whether he had been driving at any point before the accident and when the trooper noticed a large indentation on the windshield directly in front of the passenger seat and glass shards embedded in the dead man's face.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.