A 28-year-old defendant waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday on felony domestic assault charges.
Joshua Anderson, of Joplin, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on counts of first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action, and Judge Joe Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on May 24.
The charges pertain to a Nov. 11 domestic disturbance that began with Anderson allegedly telling his girlfriend, Teresa Henson, that he was going to get a knife and kill himself.
Police were called and arrived as Anderson was pulling her to the back of their house on Byers Avenue while armed with a knife. An officer ordered him to drop the knife, and he was detained and taken to a hospital for a mental health examination, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
