A Jasper County judge on Thursday ordered a 50-year-old Joplin man to stand trial on charges that he tried to set a house occupied by others on fire April 5 in Joplin.
Michael P. Banks Jr. waived a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on counts of second-degree arson and misdemeanor property damage. Judge Joe Hensley set Banks' initial appearance in a trial division on May 24.
The defendant is accused of attempting to set a house on fire at 821 S. Jackson Ave., with four people inside at the time, including a 2-year-old boy. Banks purportedly pushed a pile of trash up against an exterior wall of the house and lit it.
The fire burned the siding of the residence and a garage door but did not spread to the residence as a whole. A probable-cause affidavit states that he subsequently threw a rock at the windshield of the homeowner's vehicle, causing an estimated $400 damage.
