A 41-year-old defendant with a history of arrests for assault was ordered bound over for trial Thursday on a charge that he badly beat another man Aug. 5 at a residence in Joplin.
Judge Joseph Hensley decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court that there was probable cause for Richard G. McCarty to stand trial on a count of first-degree assault. The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division on Nov. 7.
McCarty, identified as homeless in a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case, is accused of severely injuring Phillip Hunter in an assault at Hunter's residence.
Hunter's daughter went to her father's place the day of the beating after learning on Facebook that he had been assaulted. According to the affidavit, she found him on the floor of his kitchen with both eyes swollen shut, his lips bloodied and his arms and torso cut and bruised.
Hunter told a police officer before being taken to a hospital that it was McCarty — who was still at the scene and appeared to the officer to be under the influence of drugs — who attacked him, according to the affidavit.
McCarty had two first-degree domestic assault cases dismissed last year for separate alleged attacks on his mother and a girlfriend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.