NEOSHO, Mo. — A 20-year-old man waived a preliminary hearing Monday on assault charges connected to a shooting incident Aug. 22 at a rural Joplin residence.
Jacob R. Davis, of Joplin, waived the hearing in Newton County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trail on charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest. Associate Judge Christine Rhoades set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Oct. 20.
Davis is accused of going to the residence of Joshua Gautney on Route FF while angry about an ex-girlfriend having spent the night there, getting into an argument with Gautney and putting a loaded 9 mm handgun to his head, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The document states that Gautney grabbed at the gun and forced Davis' arm into the air as he fired a round that grazed Gautney's hand.
The ex-girlfriend then got into the vehicle with Davis and a second woman who was driving. They started to leave, but not before Davis fired three more rounds from the vehicle in Gautney's general direction. A sheriff's deputy who responded to a report of gunshots at the address noted in the affidavit that he was able to locate the apparent pathways of those rounds through some grass and dirt outside the residence.
The resisting arrest count pertains to a Feb. 9 incident in Joplin.
