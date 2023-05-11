A 27-year-old Joplin man waived a preliminary hearing Thursday and was ordered to stand trial on felony counts of stealing and trafficking in stolen identities.
Aaron M. Blake waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered by Judge Joseph Hensley to make an initial appearance June 5 in a trial division of the court.
The charges pertain to crimes committed almost two years ago and in January of this year.
A police investigation of the theft in September 2021 of a $1,300 Apple iPhone from the Discount Smokes & Liquor store on Main Street in Webb City led to the theft charge being filed on Blake in February 2022.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Blake was repairing a machine in the store when he took the phone, an act that purportedly was caught on store surveillance video.
The stolen identities charge pertains to a large amount of stolen mail that the Jasper County Sheriff's Department turned up at a room in the Tara Motel on Cimarron Road east of Joplin when the motel owner reported that the defendant, who was a suspect at the time in thefts of mail from mailboxes, had been staying there without having checked out or paid for an extension of time.
A search of the room purportedly turned up a trash bag containing stolen mail with W-2s belonging to 41 other people and checks belonging to 23 people.
