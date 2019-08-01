A 28-year-old Joplin man waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday on a charge that he sexually abused a 13-year-old girl.
Guy S. Wilkes waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a count of statutory sodomy with a child under 14 years old and was ordered by Associate Judge Joe Hensley to stand trial. The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Oct. 21.
Wilkes was charged with the offense in June after an investigation by Joplin police and the Missouri Department of Social Services.
A probable-cause affidavit states that he entered the bedroom of the girl and touched her in a manner that constitutes sodomy. He purportedly admitted to an investigator that he did so for his own sexual gratification.
