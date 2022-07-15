A 37-year-old Joplin man was ordered bound over for trial this week on charges that he has been sexually abusing a girl for 10 years.
James E. Phillips waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on four counts of first-degree statutory sodomy and single counts of second-degree statutory sodomy, first-degree child molestation and furnishing pornographic materials to a minor. Judge Joseph Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Aug. 17.
Phillips was arrested on the charges May 24 following an investigation by the Jasper County Sheriff's Department and state child abuse investigators of disclosures the girl made to her mother.
A probable-cause affidavit states that the girl was interviewed May 23 and told investigators of acts committed on her by Phillips beginning more than 10 years ago and continuing up until April of this year.
