A Jasper County judge has ordered a Joplin man to stand trial on drug-dealing and weapon charges.

Associate Judge Joe Hensley ordered Rico A. Hudson, 42, at a hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court to stand trial, and set July 15 for his initial appearance in a trial division.

Hudson faces three counts of delivery of a controlled substance and a single count of unlawful use of a weapon in connection with a search warrant executed Jan. 16 at his residence in the 800 block of Grand Avenue in Joplin. A fifth charge of receiving stolen property was dismissed by the prosecutor's office.

A probable-cause affidavit alleges that police seized 2 grams of heroin, 9.6 grams of cocaine, 34 grams of marijuana and a loaded handgun when they served the search warrant, and that Hudson admitted to officers that the sale of marijuana was his primary source of income.

Tags

Recommended for you