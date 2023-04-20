A judge ordered a 51-year-old Joplin man to stand trial on felony drug and gun charges at a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court.
Asspciate Judge Joseph Hensley decided at the conclusion of the hearing that there was probable cause for Bo J. Johnson to stand trial on counts of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm. Johnson's initial appearance in a trial division of the court was set for April 24.
Detective Wes Massey of the Joplin Police Department testified at the hearing that he went to serve an outstanding warrant on the defendant Feb. 17 at the Super 7 Motel on South Range Line Road in Joplin.
Massey told the court that it had come to the attention of police responding to a report of a shot fired outside the motel two days previously that Johnson was staying in a room there. He said when officers got no answer knocking on the door of his room with a warrant for his arrest, they used a key card to enter.
"Once the door was open, we could see Mr. Johnson standing between the two beds," Massey said.
There was a .45-caliber handgun in plain view on the bed next to him, drug paraphernalia scattered throughout the room and some powder drug that proved to be about a gram of cocaine on the floor, the detective said.
Massey acknowledged that the defendant never consented to a search of his room and that police had no search warrant. But officers did have a warrant for his arrest and confirmation from the motel that he was the registered guest in that room, and seized only what was in plain view, he told the court.
