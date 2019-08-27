NEOSHO, Mo. — A Joplin man waived a preliminary hearing Tuesday on a drug-trafficking charge and was ordered bound over for trial in Newton County Circuit Court.
Michael S. Smith, 50, waived the hearing on a charge of first-degree trafficking in drugs. Associate Court Judge Christina Rhoades set Smith's initial appearance on the charge in a trial division of the court for Sept. 19.
The charge stems from an arrest March 6, 2018, following a traffic stop by Joplin police on Maiden Lane south of 32nd Street. A probable-cause affidavit states that Smith was driving a pickup truck that an officer tried to stop for a traffic offense, but he would not stop and kept going "a considerable distance" before pulling over in front of a cemetery.
Smith's driver's license was revoked at the time and he was placed under arrest, according to the affidavit. The document further states that during the course of the stop a ball of black tape was found in the roadway about 10 feet from his truck. A bag containing 28 grams of methamphetamine was discovered inside the ball of tape, and Smith subsequently admitted to an investigator that he threw the ball of tape out the window of his truck as he was pulling over, the affidavit alleges.
