NEOSHO, Mo. — A Newton County judge on Tuesday ordered a Joplin man to stand trial on charges that he sexually assaulted a woman in April of last year.
Judge Kevin Selby decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing in Newton County Circuit Court that there was probable cause for Brandon L. Marney, 23, to stand trial on first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy. The judge set Marney's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for March 2.
A female acquaintance of the defendant testified that Marney raped and sodomized her in his room with her baby girl asleep in the room with them.
She testified that he forced her down on the bed. A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that he used his hands and body weight to pin her down.
Joplin police interviewed the defendant the following day and he purportedly acknowledged having had sex with the woman. According to the affidavit, Marney told police that he first realized his attentions were unwanted when he tried to kiss the woman and she turned her head away. He told police that was at the start of the sexual contact, according to the affidavit.
The woman acknowledged on cross-examination by defense attorney Ross Rhoades that she was in the house with the defendant for more than an hour before the assault.
Asked what happened afterward, she said: "I just left and he followed me out to my car to tell me not to tell anyone what happened."
She said she reported the matter to police despite his warning.
