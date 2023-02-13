A 34-year-old Joplin man has been ordered to stand trial on an armed robbery charge in connection with an incident Dec. 17 in the parking lot of the Northpark Apartments complex in Joplin.
Associate Judge Joseph Hensley decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing last week in Jasper County Circuit Court that Joshua R. Solorzano should stand trial on a count of first-degree armed robbery. The judge set Solorzano's initial appearance in a trial division for Feb. 21.
Robbie Linch, 29, of Joplin, testified at the hearing that he met Solorzano in the parking lot of the apartment complex on East Newman Road out of an interest in buying a robotic vacuum from him.
Their conversation turned to guns when Solorzano showed him his .380-caliber pistol and asked to see a gun that Linch had with him. Linch showed him his gun, and Solorzano walked away with it, purportedly telling a third man who was there with him to shoot Linch if he tried to get it back.
Linch told the court that he left the complex and called police to report being robbed.
