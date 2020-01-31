A 30-year-old defendant waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on charges that he robbed another man of his phone, personal identification and car Aug. 25 in Joplin.
Brandon D. Briscoe, of Joplin, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on charges of first-degree robbery, vehicle tampering and resisting arrest. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set Briscoe's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Feb. 19.
Briscoe is accused of using a knife to rob Justin Sanders. A probable-cause affidavit alleges that a suspected female accomplice of Briscoe met Sanders in the hotel district of Joplin and asked him to stop and pick up Briscoe and another man. Briscoe subsequently got into the driver's seat of Sanders' car with Sanders and the woman in the back seat and they drove to a wooded area near Newman and Range Line roads.
There, Briscoe pulled out a large knife and robbed Sanders of his phone, driver's license and Social Security card, and ordered him to get out of the vehicle and run or he would kill him. Briscoe, the woman and the other man then fled in Sanders' car. The victim was able to flag down another driver and contact police, who later located the vehicle and pursued the suspects at high speed until the vehicle crashed on Interstate 44 in Lawrence County.
The three occupants got out and ran, but Briscoe and the woman were caught and placed under arrest by Lawrence County deputies. Jasper County court records show no charges filed on the woman in connection with the robbery.
