A 22-year-old Joplin man waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on charges that he had sexual contact with an underage girl.
Tristen P. Yates waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on charges of second-degree sodomy, second-degree rape and incest. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Aug. 3.
Yates is accused of having sexual contact with the girl on Feb. 8. A probable-cause affidavit states that she was intoxicated at the time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.