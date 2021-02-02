NEOSHO, Mo. — A Joplin man waived a preliminary hearing this week on stolen vehicle and firearm charges.
Travis M. Hurlbert, 30, waived the hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on charges of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm. Associate Judge Christine Rhoades set Hurlbert's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for March 9.
The defendant was arrested Sept. 9 when a Joplin police officer saw a Chevrolet pickup truck leaving from the parking lot of La Quinta Inn at 3320 S. Range Line Road at high speed, checked the license plate number and learned the plates had been reported stolen in Carthage.
The officer stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver, Hurlbert, on suspicion of stealing. The charge of tampering was filed when police learned the truck had been reported stolen in Jay, Oklahoma. A search of the vehicle turned up a 9 mm handgun on the floorboard within reach of the driver.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Hurlbert was on probation at the time for felony domestic assault and drug possession convictions and is prohibited by law from possessing firearms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.