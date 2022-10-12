A 66-year-old man was taken Sunday to Mercy Hospital Joplin for treatment of a concussion that he purportedly sustained in an assault by another man.
Police Sgt. Jason Stump said the suspect that Donald E. Powers, of Joplin, identified as his assailant actually called police prior to Powers reporting that the suspect pushed him to the ground and punched him several times in the head.
Powers said the he had gone to the man's house in the 2500 block of South Wimer Court to speak to him about a matter and the other man became angry and attacked him.
Stump said the report remained under investigation Wednesday without any arrest having been made or charges filed.
