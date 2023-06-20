A Joplin man who sought treatment early Monday morning at Mercy Hospital Joplin for a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen told police that a gun he was carrying in his waistband discharged when he was jumped by two teens on the south side of the city.
Ashton L. Rumsey, 21, told police that he brought a gas can to an acquaintance who ran out of gas at 41st and Main streets and was jumped by two juveniles the acquaintance had in her company, according to police Capt. William Davis. Rumsey's gun discharged during the struggle.
Davis said the juveniles involved had yet to be located Tuesday, leaving the incident still under investigation.
