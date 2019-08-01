A Jasper County judge ordered a 25-year-old Joplin man to stand trial on assault and burglary charges Thursday while denying the defendant's request to lower his bond.
Christopher L.M. Carter waived a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree burglary, second-degree assault and two misdemeanor counts of violating a protection order. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set Carter's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Aug. 26.
Carter is accused of entering the home of Quincy and Angie Jackson on April 27 on Tamera Lane in Duenweg and assaulting Quincy Jackson. A probable-cause affidavit states that Angie Jackson told a deputy who was dispatched to the residence that Carter, who is the father of her daughter's children, entered her home without her permission and began making "disparaging" remarks about her daughter to her son and then shoved him.
When Quincy Jackson came out to see what was going on in his house, Carter punched him in the mouth, according to the affidavit. The two then began fighting. Carter purportedly grabbed a kitchen knife and tried to stab Quincy Jackson, but Angie Jackson was able to knock the knife from his hand. The defendant then allegedly choked Quincy Jackson and continued fighting with him until Angie Jackson was able to push him out of their home.
Quincy Jackson suffered a dislocated rib in the struggle, according to the affidavit.
The document states that Angie Jackson had a protection order against Carter at the time of the incident. The defendant is charged with violating that order not only on the date of the assault but also on Sept. 10, 2018.
For the second time since the defendant's arrest, the judge denied his request for a reduction of his cash-only bond of $10,000. The judge cited probation violation cases Carter has pending in the trial division of the court and the defendant's propensity for getting arrested on new charges each time the court lets him out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.