A 20-year-old Joplin man on Thursday was ordered to stand trial on a felony charge of assault in an attack on his roommate.
Lance I. Ragland waived a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered by Associate Judge Joseph Hensley to stand trial on a count of second-degree domestic assault. The judge set his initial appearance in a trial division of the court for June 5.
The charge pertains to an incident Feb. 22 at the defendant's apartment complex in the 300 block of South Wall Avenue.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Ragland, Jimmy Kerr and a juvenile attacked the defendant's roommate, Austin Jurgle, as Jurgle was sitting in a chair by an elevator. Ragland purportedly punched Jurgle, took his phone from him and threw it across the street, and then went back into the lobby and kicked him in the face.
Jurgle suffered a broken hand and bruises and cuts to his face, according to the affidavit. The document states that Ragland and the other two men attacked Jurgle because Ragland feared he was going to get him in trouble with their landlord.
Court records show that Kerr, 36, also has been charged in the case and that a warrant issued for his arrest. But the warrant apparently has not been served on him yet.
