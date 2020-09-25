A Joplin man waived a preliminary hearing this week on domestic assault charges that were filed four months ago when he purportedly threw an ash tray that hit his estranged wife in the back of the head.
Quincy C. Wells, 41, waived the hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on a felony count of second-degree domestic assault and a misdemeanor count of violating a protection order. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the out for Oct. 9.
Wells is accused of contacting his estranged wife on May 19 in violation of a protection order by walking up to an open window of her residence and attempting to speak with her. A probable-cause affidavit states that when she would not let him come inside, he grabbed a porcelain ash tray and threw it at her, causing a laceration to the back of her head.
