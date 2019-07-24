A 21-year-old Joplin man waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday on armed robbery and burglary charges and was ordered to stand trial in Jasper County Circuit Court.
Bradley D. Powell waived the hearing on counts of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and armed criminal action. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Aug. 21.
Powell is accused of committing a home-invasion robbery in the early morning hours of May 8 in the 1800 block of South Indiana Avenue. A probable-cause affidavit alleges that he kicked in the front door of the residence armed with a handgun and began demanding money from two occupants of the address, Marquon K. Fantroy-Pullum, 19, and Adam T. Grover, 20.
The affidavit states that when he was unable to get any money out of the occupants, the would-be robber fired a single shot with the gun and fled the residence. No one was injured in the shooting.
The intruder was wearing a mask, but the victims were able to identify him as Powell because they recognized him by his voice, according to police. Officers located Powell just a few minutes after the robbery seated in a vehicle near his residence at 2302 S. Wall Ave. The affidavit states that he was wearing clothes that matched the victims' description of the intruder and that two pistols were found in his home with ammunition "similar" to the round discharged in the robbery.
Later, the same day, while Powell was in custody, someone committed a burglary at the same address on Indiana Avenue and stole a laptop computer and a PlayStation video game console belonging to Fantroy-Pullum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.