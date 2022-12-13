NEOSHO, Mo. — A 22-year-old Joplin man waived a preliminary hearing Monday on charges that he choked a woman during a disturbance at a residence on Ruby Way.
Dylan J. Armstrong waived the hearing in Newton County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on felony counts of second-degree assault, first-degree property damage and resisting arrest. Judge Christine Rhoades set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Feb. 8.
The charges pertain to an altercation July 23 at 3420 S. Ruby Way between Armstrong and Marquis Saunders during which Armstrong choked Saunders' mother as well as Saunders and pulled out some of Saunders' hair, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Saunders fled the residence to a liquor store on Hearnes Boulevard, where the defendant purportedly followed him and began destroying displays and throwing bottles. The store owner told police that Armstrong also kicked out the glass in the front door of the store.
Damage to the door and merchandise was estimated at $5,000, according to the affidavit.
