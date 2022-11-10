A 28-year-old defendant waived a preliminary hearing this week in Jasper County Circuit Court on assault and firearm charges.
Rico M. Love Howard, of Joplin, waived the hearing Wednesday and was ordered to stand trial on counts of third-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. Associate Judge Joseph Hensley set his initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Dec. 12.
The charges pertain to an incident Oct. 26 at the Economy Inn & Suites on West 30th Street in Joplin.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Howard struck a woman in the face, causing her nose to bleed. He purportedly had a pistol with him at the time.
