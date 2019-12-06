A 27-year-old defendant waived a preliminary hearing this week on two felony counts stemming from a shooting incident two months ago in Joplin.
Kody D. Rector, of Joplin, waived the hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set Rector’s initial appearance in a trial division of the court for this coming Monday.
The charges pertain to an incident Oct. 18 when an officer on patrol heard a gunshot in the vicinity of Third Street and Byers Avenue and saw a black Dodge Caliber turning off Third Street at a high rate of speed. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, and a pursuit ensued in which the driver of the Caliber purportedly drove on both sides of the road at a high rate of speed and ran some stop signs before eventually pulling over and coming to a stop, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
When the officer contacted the driver, he spotted several gun shell casings on the floor boards of the vehicle. But, unable to locate a gun in the vehicle, officers walked the route of the pursuit and found a 9 mm handgun at the head of an alley, where several unspent rounds and a broken magazine for the gun also were recovered.
The affidavit alleges that the defendant later was interviewed at the Joplin City Jail and admitted firing the gun from the vehicle.
Rector was charged in 2018 with robbing a 16-year-old boy of $400 at gunpoint. Court documents in that case alleged that he accompanied the boy to a Southwest Missouri Bank ATM in Joplin and threatened to hurt the teen and his family if he did not withdraw that amount of cash for him. The charge later was dismissed by the Newton County prosecutor’s office.
