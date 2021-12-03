A 26-year-old Joplin man waived a preliminary hearing this week on charges that he became upset with his 2-year-old son not going to sleep, began slapping the boy and then shoved his pregnant wife away when she tried to intervene.
Caleb D. Williams waived the hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on a felony count of child abuse and a misdemeanor count of domestic assault, and was ordered to stand trial. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division for Dec. 15.
The offenses took place June 25 at the family's home on St. Louis Avenue in Joplin. A probable-cause affidavit states that the toddler suffered "a large red welp in the shape of a hand" on his stomach as a consequence of the abuse.
