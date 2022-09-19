NEOSHO, Mo. — A Joplin man on Monday was ordered to stand trial on a charge that he sexually molested a 15-year-old girl.

Rufus Ballou Jr. , 47, waived a preliminary hearing in Newton County Circuit Court, and Associate Judge Christine Rhoades ordered him to stand trial on a count of second-degree child molestation. Electronic court records did not show a date set as yet for the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division.

Ballou was charged after an investigation by the Newton County Sheriff's Department of disclosures made by the girl during an interview in April. A probable-cause affidavit states that the girl said the defendant forced sexual contact with her in March. 

Tags

Trending Video

Jeff Lehr is an award-winning reporter for The Joplin Globe who covers the courts and crime beat. He can be reached at jlehr@joplinglobe.com.