NEOSHO, Mo. — A Joplin man waived a preliminary hearing Monday on charges that he sexually abused an 8-year-old girl almost six years ago in Granby.
Jonathan W. Fleischmann, 32, waived the hearing in Newton County Circuit Court on two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy and was ordered to stand trial by Associate Court Judge Christine Rhoades. The judge set Fleischmann's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Dec. 8.
The defendant was charged in the case last year following an investigation by the Newton County Sheriff's Department.
During an interview at the Children's Center in Joplin, the girl purportedly disclosed that Fleischmann had touched her inappropriately and committed acts of sodomy with her in a bathtub. A probable-cause affidavit states that Fleischmann told an investigator that he never touched the girl inappropriately.
