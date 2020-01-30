A 35-year-old Joplin man waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday on charges that he assaulted his girlfriend and endangered their child during a domestic disturbance Sept. 24.
Kelly M. Howland waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a felony count of second-degree domestic assault and a misdemeanor count of child endangerment and was ordered to stand trail by Associate Judge Joe Hensley. The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Feb. 19.
Howland is accused of choking and punching his girlfriend during a dispute over items of clothing she discovered in their laundry, according to a probable-cause affidavit. He also pushed her up against a door while she was holding their young son and caused the boy's head to strike the door, according to the affidavit.
