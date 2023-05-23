NEOSHO, Mo. — A Newton County judge Monday ordered a 36-year-old Joplin man to stand trial on felony drug and gun charges.
Timothy J. Martin waived a preliminary hearing in Newton County Circuit Court on felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon. Associate Judge Christine Rhoades set his initial appearance on the charges in a trial division of the court for June 28.
The charges pertain to an arrest Oct. 4 when a Joplin police officer attempted to stop a motorcycle Martin was riding at 32nd and Main streets for having no license plate, and he purportedly continued for a couple of blocks before stopping.
A probable-cause affidavit states that the officer saw Martin discard both a small amount of methamphetamine and a drug pipe before stopping and that he had a handgun in his waistband at the time. The defendant also faces misdemeanor and infraction counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, driving without a license, driving without financial responsibility and failure to display plates.
