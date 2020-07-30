A 27-year-old defendant waived a preliminary hearing this week on charges stemming from the alleged firing of a gun Feb. 17 in a Joplin alley.
Kody A. Pearish waived the hearing Wednesday in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered to be tried on counts of unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set Pearish's initial appearance in a trial division for Oct. 5.
Pearish is accused of discharging a .22-caliber revolver in an alley off the 1200 block of South Sergeant Avenue during an argument with another man. An officer later located the suspect near Junge Boulevard and Jackson Avenue, and he purportedly fled and threw the gun over a fence into Junge Field.
Pearish is a convicted felon and is prohibited by law from possessing firearms, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case.
