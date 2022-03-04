A 63-year-old man waived a preliminary hearing this week on two felony firearm charges and was ordered to stand trial.
Terrell R. Morrison, of Joplin, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon, and Associate Judge Joseph Hensley set his initial appearance in a trial division on March 14.
The charges pertain to an arrest July 4 following a shots-fired incident in the 2100 block of South Bird Avenue.
Morrison was located by a Joplin police officer at the back of his residence, stumbling about with slurred speech in an apparent state of intoxication, according to a probable-cause affidavit. He purportedly was carrying a .40-caliber handgun in one pocket of his pants and .38-caliber gun in a second pocket.
Witnesses told police that he had been holding one of the guns in his hand and waving it about while loudly ordering two women off his property. The women left and he went into his backyard and fired three rounds with the gun, witnesses told police.
The officer checked his criminal history and learned that Morrison had multiple felony convictions involving firearms and could not legally possess one, according to the affidavit.
