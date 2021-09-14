A 53-year-old Joplin man waived a preliminary hearing this past week in Jasper County Circuit Court on marijuana and firearm charges.
Marcell Davis Jr. waived the hearing Thursday on felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon. Associate Judge Joe Hensley ordered Davis to stand trial and set his initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Oct. 20.
The charges pertain to an arrest Aug. 3 when Joplin police were called to 310 S. Connor Ave. regarding a disturbance involving a weapon.
A man and woman told police that they were attempting to locate two others at the address when Davis pulled out a gun and pointed it at them. A search warrant was obtained for Davis' room, and a 9 mm handgun and packaged marijuana weighing a total of 86 grams were seized.
A probable-cause affidavit states Davis, who has felony convictions for burglary in Texas and driving while intoxicated in Missouri, admitted that the marijuana was his but denied possessing the firearm.
