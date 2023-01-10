NEOSHO, Mo. — A fleeing driver accused of pointing a gun at Joplin police officers and firing two rounds out a window of his car waived a preliminary hearing Tuesday and was ordered to stand trial on five felony counts.
Jonathan A. Green, 32, waived the hearing in Newton County Circuit Court on two counts of first-degree assault on officers, two counts of armed criminal action and a single count of resisting arrest. Associate Judge Jacob Skouby set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Feb. 8.
The charges pertain to an incident Oct. 6 when officers responding to a report of a possible intoxicated driver attempted to pull over a vehicle Green was driving, but he refused to stop.
When tire-deflation sticks deployed at the intersection of Schifferdecker Avenue and 32nd Street punctured his tires, Green purportedly began pointing a handgun at officers out his driver's side window and fired two rounds before finally stopping and being taken into custody.
No officers were injured in the incident.
