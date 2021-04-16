A Joplin man has been ordered to stand trial on two felony counts related to counterfeit currency and personal paperwork and documents belonging to other people found to be in his possession following an arrest in 2019 on an outstanding warrant.
Gary D. Long Jr., 49, waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Jasper County Circuit Court on counts of trafficking in stolen identities and possession of a forging instrument. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set Long's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on May 3.
In the course of an arrest on a warrant Dec. 3, 2019, Joplin police said they found $524 in phony money on Long's person that led to the execution of a search warrant at his home on West 30th Street.
There police purportedly seized two printers and numerous counterfeit bills found stuffed between a mattress and a box springs, along with stocks of paper, cutting tools used in counterfeiting and some investment paperwork, passports and a Social Security card belonging to other people, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
