A Joplin man waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on three felony counts stemming from a police pursuit June 8 in Webb City.
Donald R. Hignite, 32, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of second-degree assault of a police officer, first-degree property damage and resisting arrest. He was ordered tp stand trial by Associate Judge Joe Hensley with an initial appearance in a trial division of the court set for March 4.
Hignite is accused of leading police on a vehicle pursuit when an officer tried to stop him for a traffic violation at MacArthur Drive and Rose Avenue in Webb City. During the chase out into the county, he allegedly stopped his truck on Route JJ near Daylight Lane, put it in reverse and rammed a police officer's patrol car.
A probable-cause affidavit states that he caused $750 damage to the patrol car. That officer stopped pursuing Hignite at that point, but Hignite was eventually taken into custody when tire spike strips were put out in Baxter Springs, Kansas, according to the affidavit. The document states that Hignite fled the traffic stop in Webb City because his driver's license was revoked.
