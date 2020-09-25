A 32-year-old defendant waived a preliminary hearing this week on gun and drug felony charges related to a police pursuit March 20 in Joplin.
Cody B. Nelson, of Joplin, waived the hearing Wednesday in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial trial on counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set Oct. 13 for Nelson's initial appearance in a trial division of the court.
Nelson was pulled over in a pickup truck by a Joplin police detective near St. Charles Avenue and Fourth Street. When the detective asked him to step out of the truck, he instead purportedly fled eastbound on Fourth Street at speeds exceeding 65 mph before colliding with two other vehicles and a utility pole at Fourth Street and Range Line Road.
A search of the truck following the crash allegedly turned up a pistol and a plastic bag containing methamphetamine, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges.
