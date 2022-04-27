A 38-year-old defendant waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday on charges that he raped and sodomized a woman at a residence in Joplin.
Harry L. Vinson, of Joplin, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy, and Associate Judge Joe Hensley ordered him to stand trial with an initial appearance in a trial division set for May 16.
According to a probable-cause affidavit, a woman reported to police that while intoxicated Feb. 9 she had gone home with Vinson. She acknowledged that she was so intoxicated at the time that he had to help her walk into the residence where he lived.
She told police that at some point she fell asleep and that when she woke up, Vinson was forcing himself on her.
