A convicted sex offender waived his right to a preliminary hearing this week on a charge that he failed last year to update his sex offender registration information with the Jasper County sheriff’s office in a timely manner.
Lorenzoe D. Richey, 24, waived the hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender and was ordered to stand trial . Associate Judge Joe Hensley set Richey’s initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Feb. 17.
Richey was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse of a 16-year-old girl in 2017 in Buchanan County when he was 20 years old and is required to register as sex offender under state law.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that he last registered with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on May 29, at which time he listed his address as 3031 S. Range Line Road. He reported to his probation officer the next month that he had changed addresses and was living at the Plaza Motel in Joplin and reported to the probation officer in July that he had purchased a new vehicle. The probation officer told him that he needed to update his registration, but failed to update either one in the time prescribed by law, according to the affidavit.
