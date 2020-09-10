A woman with power of attorney for a Joplin man reported to police on Tuesday that his bank account in Arizona was drained of more than $90,000 this summer.

Joplin police Capt. Will Davis said the woman told police that another woman's name had been added to the account of the 71-year-old man earlier this summer and numerous transactions conducted that drained the account.

Davis said the report remained under investigation Wednesday without any arrest having been made.

