A woman with power of attorney for a Joplin man reported to police on Tuesday that his bank account in Arizona was drained of more than $90,000 this summer.
Joplin police Capt. Will Davis said the woman told police that another woman's name had been added to the account of the 71-year-old man earlier this summer and numerous transactions conducted that drained the account.
Davis said the report remained under investigation Wednesday without any arrest having been made.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.