The Jasper County coroner has ruled the death of a 71-year-old Joplin man a suicide by gunshot.
Police and emergency medical help were called at 2:28 p.m. Friday to 3100 block of East 10th Street when a family member found the body of a man lying on the floor of his garage.
The Joplin Fire Department forced entry into the garage, where Gary Schriever was found dead of a gunshot wound that police determined had been self-inflicted.
