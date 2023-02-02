The Jasper County coroner has ruled the death of a 29-year-old Joplin man a suicide by gunshot.
Officers responded at 6:48 a.m. Wednesday to an address on South Indiana Avenue after a family member discovered Ethan A. Bobbett in a room of the residence with a gunshot wound, according to Joplin police Capt. William Davis. Bobbett was taken to Freeman Hospital West, where he was pronounced dead.
Coroner Randy Mace confirmed that he has ruled the death a suicide.
