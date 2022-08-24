The death of an 80-year-old man discovered Monday afternoon outside his residence on Terrace Drive has been ruled a suicide by gunshot, according to the Jasper County coroner.
Sgt. Jason Stump of the Joplin Police Department said a family member found the body of Jimmie E. Peck in the backyard at his home along with a note.
Stump said there were no signs of foul play, and Coroner Randy Mace subsequently ruled the death a suicide.
