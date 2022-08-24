The death of an 80-year-old man discovered Monday afternoon outside his residence on Terrace Drive has been ruled a suicide by gunshot, according to the Jasper County coroner.

Sgt. Jason Stump of the Joplin Police Department said a family member found the body of Jimmie E. Peck in the backyard at his home along with a note.

Stump said there were no signs of foul play, and Coroner Randy Mace subsequently ruled the death a suicide.

Jeff Lehr is an award-winning reporter for The Joplin Globe who covers the courts and crime beat. He can be reached at jlehr@joplinglobe.com.