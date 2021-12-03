A Joplin man's felony domestic assault charge was dismissed Thursday when the victim, his sister, did not show up to testify against him at a preliminary hearing.
Rody O. Black, 20, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a count of second-degree domestic assault. The hearing was scuttled when the prosecutor's office announced that the charge was being dismissed due to a lack of cooperation on the part of the victim.
A probable-cause affidavit stated that Black punched his sister in the face multiple times and grabbed her arm in a manner that left scratches during a domestic disturbance a year ago at their residence on South Michigan Avenue in Joplin. The sister suffered a chipped tooth in the incident, according to the affidavit.
