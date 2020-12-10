The Jasper County prosecutor's office Thursday dismissed a felony domestic assault charge that a Joplin man was facing when the victim, his girlfriend, failed to show up to testify against him at a preliminary hearing.
Shea A. Miller, 39, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of second-degree domestic assault in connection with an incident on March 31, 2019, at a Joplin motel.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case stated that Miller and his girlfriend got into an argument at the motel and she asked him to leave, set his belongings outside their room and tried to close the door on him. But he allegedly pushed the door open, grabbed her by the throat and started choking her.
She told police that she could not breathe for two or three seconds before she was able to break free by kicking Miller.
