Charges against a Joplin man arrested after police said he assaulted his parents and sister Aug. 24 were dismissed Thursday when family members declined to testify against him at a preliminary hearing.
John M. Aldrighetti, 35, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on two counts of third-degree domestic assault and single counts of second-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and misdemeanor assault. The prosecutor's office cited a lack of cooperation on the part of the victims in dismissing the charges.
According to a probable-cause affidavit, Aldrighetti purportedly was intoxicated when he started arguing with his mother, Penelope Aldrighetti, 67, and pushed her down. The defendant then allegedly hit both his father, Todd Aldrighetti, 64, and his sister, Melissa Aldrighetti, 38, on their heads with a cane when they tried to come to her defense.
The disturbance ended when the sister's boyfriend, William K. Sapp, 31, hit John Aldrighetti with a tire iron in defense of the rest of the family, according to the affidavit.
