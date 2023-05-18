The Jasper County prosecutor's office has dismissed felony domestic assault charges that a Joplin man was facing, citing two victims' unwillingness to testify against him.
Dailan T. Fitts, 31, had been scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on two counts of second-degree domestic assault, and single counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. All four counts were dismissed.
Fitts was arrested April 16 after a disturbance at 308 S. Connor Ave. during which he struck his girlfriend in the face with a handgun, threw her down a flight of stairs and choked her, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
He pointed the gun at a second female present at the time and threatened to shoot her, according to the affidavit.
The defendant still has two other felony cases pending in a trial division of the court related to arrests in September 2022 and March of this year. He is charged with trafficking in stolen identities and receiving stolen property in the 2022 case, and possession of a controlled substance and vehicle tampering in the remaining 2023 case.
