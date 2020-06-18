The Jasper County prosecutor's office Thursday dismissed robbery charges that an 18-year-old Joplin man was facing.
Jordyn E. Washington was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of second-degree robbery. The charge was dismissed instead due to a lack of cooperation on the part of the victim, according to the prosecutor's office.
Washington was accused of assaulting and robbing Spencer Merriman on June 19, 2019, outside Northpark Mall in Joplin, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The document alleged that he reached inside Merriman's vehicle, punched him several times in the face and took his wallet, which contained a bank card and other identification.
Washington later told police that he opened Merriman's car door and held him after seeing his friend get in the vehicle with Merriman and start fighting with him.
